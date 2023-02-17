Murcia Jazz Festival returns this March with a dazzling line-up of top international talent

By Betty Henderson • 17 February 2023 • 13:42

Murcia Jazz Festival has become a firm favourite with local and international music fans. It returns this year from Friday, March 3.

MURCIA is preparing for a jazz extravaganza with the Murcia Jazz Festival set to return for its third edition from Friday, March 3 for more than three weeks of smooth musical entertainment.

Murcia Jazz Festival will last for three weeks in the city until Sunday, March 26, with a whole host of international performers expected to take to the stage. The sweet sounds of jazz will fill musical venues throughout the city, from auditoriums and concert venues to outdoor public spaces.

Internationally acclaimed performers including New Orleans saxophonist Donald Harrison, a master of jazz, soul and funk, American jazz and soul vocalist José James and José James Sings Badu’; the Cuban pianist are top acts on this year’s lineup. Latin Grammy award winner Iván ‘Melon’ Lewis, saxophonist Eli Degibri and vocalist Robin McKelle are some other distinguished names on this year’s programme.

This year’s varied programme will not be limited to classical jazz, but will blend a fusion of genres from blues to R&B to entertain audiences as well as educate them further on an incredible genre of music with a documentary screening and a variety of talks.

More information is available online: https://murciajazzfestival.wordpress.com/