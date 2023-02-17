By Matthew Roscoe • 17 February 2023 • 12:55

Body of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio may finally have been found in Australia. Image: paintings/Shutterstock.com

THE body of murdered British backpacker Peter Falconio may finally have been found in Australia, as reported on Friday, February 17.

News that human remains have been discovered in Australia renews hope of some closure for the family of Brighton University graduate Peter Falconio.

Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald reported that fragments of bone had been discovered near Alice Springs, not far from where the British backpacker was killed.

The 28-year-old was travelling the Australian Outback – between Alice Springs and Darwin – with his girlfriend Joanne Lees when he was murdered by truck driver and known drug runner, Bradley Murdoch.

Falconio was shot dead by Murdoch in 2001. His body was never found after the murderer refused to reveal where he had hidden it.

The truck driver pulled the couple over by stating that they had a problem with the van they were using to travel Australia.

Murdoch lured Falconio to the back of the van and shot and killed the young Brit.

According to Ms Lees, Murdoch ambushed the couple.

After shooting Peter, Murdoch, who was jailed for the murder in 2005, then tied Joanne up.

She spent five hours hiding from her attacker after breaking free from her retrains before she managed to flee the scene after desperately flagging down a passing truck.

Despite the new lead, which will now see forensic experts use DNA and dental records to identify the remains, similar finds in 2003, 2004 and 2007 proved to be unfruitful.

“We have been down this track before so we are not jumping to any conclusions,” one detective told the news outlet.

