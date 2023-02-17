Reaching a crescendo: Crescendo International Choir announces a series of spring concert dates

By Betty Henderson • 17 February 2023 • 13:23

Members of Crescendo International Choir alongside another choir at a previous concert in the Salt Church. Photo credit: Salt Church Spain (via Facebook)

AN international choir is warming up for three incredible performances in venues across the Costa Blanca south region this April. The Crescendo International Choir have announced three concert dates for this spring.

The group of international singers will first take to the stage in a free performance at the Salt Church in Los Montesinos on Saturday, April 1. The concert, which is set to take place at 6pm after doors open at 5:30pm, will also raise money for charity with donation buckets available at the end of the performance.

Crescendo International Choir will next perform an evening concert at 8pm on Saturday, April 15. This performance will take place at the Iglesia de Santiago in Benijófar directly after mass, and is a charity performance raising money for vulnerable families in the local community. Audience members will be asked for a donation towards the collection.

The choir will perform one last concert in the series on Monday, April 17 at 6:30pm at La Siesta Evangelical Church. The concert will be free to enter, but the group will hold a collection in aid of the church charity.

More information about the choir is available online: http://www.crescendo-choir.com/