Real Housewives star starts six-year prison sentence for defrauding elderly people

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 February 2023 • 14:56

Jen-Shah - Image Real Housewives

Real Housewives star Jen Shah started her 6.5-year prison sentence after being convicted last July of defrauding elderly people in a telemarketing scam.

In a statement to People Magazine on Friday, February 17 Shah’s lawyer Priya Chaudhry said she was “committed to serving her sentence with courage and purpose, fuelled by her desire to make amends for the hurt she has caused.

“Jen Shah’s resolve to make her victims whole and to turn her life around is unyielding”

The star who projected the glamorous lifestyle of the rich and famous in Salt Lake City pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. According to the US Justice Department, the scam involved targeting older and computer-illiterate people to sell them “essentially non-existent” services.

Appearing in a New York court she said that she: “Knew it was wrong, many people were harmed and I’m so sorry.” She admitted that she has entered into an agreement with others to commit wire fraud, adding that she “knew it misled” victims, more than 10 of whom were over the age of 55.

She and “first assistant” Stuart Smith were accused of generating and selling ‘lead lists’ of innocent individuals which were in turn, used by other members of their scheme to repeatedly scam unsuspecting individuals.

The Real Housewives star Jen Shah entered into a plea deal wherein she forfeited $6.5m (€6.1m) as well as paying $9.5m (€8.9m) in restitution.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.