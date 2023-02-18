BREAKING: Former premier league footballer found dead under rubble of his Turkey home

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 18 February 2023 • 10:03

Former premier league footballer Christian Atsu has been found dead under the rubble of his home in Turkey according to his agent.

Atsu, the 31-year-old Ghana International who played for Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle was found almost two weeks after the earthquake struck Turkey.

Atsu, who scored a stunning freekick for Hatayspor just hours before the earthquake, had been reported as missing two weeks ago. He was initially reported to have survived but had suffered injuries.

But his agent Nana Sechere tweeted on Saturday, February 18: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce to all well-wishers that sadly Christian Atsu’s body was recovered this morning.

“My deepest condolences go to his family and loved ones. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their prayers and support.”

Christian Atsu’s final moment as a footballer, scoring a free-kick in the last minute to win the game for Hatayspor, just hours before the earthquake struck. Life is so short and unexpected, treasure every moment. RIP Christian Atsu 🙏🖤 pic.twitter.com/7xJT4v7C5I — ToonArmy (@toonarmy_com) February 18, 2023

Atsu, who joined Turkish side Hatayspor in September 2022, will be greatly missed by his club and those who have memories of his time in England and as an international player for Ghana.

Found underneath the rubble of his Turkey home, his death is added to the list of more than 40,000 people who lost their lives in the earthquake.

