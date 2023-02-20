Almuñécar to play host for second cross-country mountain biking race BTT XCO Nazarí

By Betty Henderson • 20 February 2023 • 13:25

A young cyclist takes on a tough uphill stretch in last year’s edition of the BTT XCO Nazarí race. Photo credit: Escuela Paco Martos MTB (via Facebook)

CYCLISTS are gearing up to take on a mountain biking challenge which is set to take place around Almuñécar on Sunday, March 12.

The BTT XCO Navarí cycling challenge is part of the Circuito Provincial de Granada mountain biking championship and will see avid bikers take on a series of challenging uphill and downhill trails around the Parque Mediterráneo, much of it with scenic coastal views.

Various different age categories will be available for competitors of different ages to test their skills.

Announcing the event at a press conference on Thursday, February 16, organiser and Club Nazarí President, Álvaro Manzano thanked businesses for sponsoring the event and explained the format of the event.

Manzano said the race has been designed to test mountain bikers of all ages, “from promising youth talent up to veterans in the Master 60+ category who are aiming for highest sporting goals including these regional champion titles”.

The event will begin at 10am in the Parque Mediterráneo, where spectators are welcome to cheer cyclists on through the tough challenge. Organisers will also provide a meal of paella for participants and spectators after the races.