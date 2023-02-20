Animal rescue charity pawty raises more than €500 for APAA Nerja and Pippa’s Pawprints Animal Rescue

By Betty Henderson • 20 February 2023 • 12:59

A games night held in aid of APAA Nerja and Pippa’s Pawprints means the groups can continue to support gorgeous rescue dogs like Sammi and Syd. Photo credit: Ester Pulido (Via APAA Nerja rescue blog Facebook)

GUESTS enjoyed a fabulous evening of fundraising for two local animal rescue charities in Nerja on Saturday, February 18. Guests raised an immense €530 which will go towards APAA Nerja and Pippa’s Pawprints Animal Rescue.

The evening at Fitzgerald’s Live Music Bar in Nerja got off to a roaring start with a game of prize bingo from 7pm, followed by a mini quiz. There was also a range of other games for guests to try their luck at including ‘Play your cards right’ and a raffle. Guests enjoyed socialising and some competitive fun with the games provided by Ags and her team, before tucking into a buffet that was provided at the venue.

Organiser and manager of APAA Nerja charity shop, Sue Kiff, took to Facebook to announce the total raised during the event and to thank guests for showing their support for two deserving local charities.

APAA Nerja and Pippa’s Pawprints both support abandoned and abused dogs in the local area and fundraising events like this one are crucial in helping to pay for vet fees and other associated costs.