Bee Eater Walk to get SexiSenderistas members into the local countryside

By Betty Henderson • 20 February 2023 • 14:46

The Sexi Senderistas walking group tuck into a well-deserved lunch on a previous hillside walk. Photo credit: Sexi Senderistas (via Facebook)

THE SexiSenderistas walking group have released their latest calendar of walks for the upcoming spring season. The group holds regular guided hiking trails that allow locals and visitors to discover new places and get active while raising money for charity.

The first upcoming walk is the ‘Bee Eater Walk’ led by Sarah on Sunday, February 26. The walk is a 9.4 kilometre trail covering fairly easy terrain on 4×4 tracks near to La Herradura and is expected to take around four hours to complete. The linear trail is nicknamed the Bee Eater walk by Trevor as walkers have often reported sighting Bee Eater birds along it.

Hikers will enjoy a lunch spot at a rocky outcrop called Peñon de los Castillejos on the site of a hundreds-year old defence garrison, the Castillo de Jate which boasts beautiful views over the Río Miel valley.

Walkers are asked to give a donation to Valle Verde Animal Rescue to participate.

A sign-up link for the event is available online: https://walkingroup.com/join/1674558067 The group has two more hikes planned for March. More information is available online:https://walkingroup.com/#gsc.tab=0