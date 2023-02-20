BREAKING UPDATE: Russia told in advance of US President Joe Biden´s visit to Kyiv Close
By Chris King • 20 February 2023 • 21:40

Multiple victims burned after explosion at metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio

A large explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, has reportedly left multiple people with burns.

 

Multiple victims are believed to have suffered burns after an explosion at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford, Ohio, this afternoon, Monday, February 20.

A large deployment of emergency services is said to be underway to tackle the massive blaze, as reported by Intel Point Alert. The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.

One online news site quoted a local television channel as reporting: “Following an unknown incident, crews were sent to the 22500 block on Alexander Road around 2:30 p.m. where I. Schumann & Co., which produces copper alloys, is located”.

