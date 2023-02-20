Carnival costume contest rewards creativity in Torrox

By Betty Henderson • 20 February 2023 • 14:18

A group of beehive-inspired carnivalgoers took home a prize for their creative efforts at Torrox Carnival. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Torrox (via Facebook)

THE carnival spirit filled the streets of Torrox on Saturday, February 20 as locals and visitors packed into the Plaza de la Constitución for an afternoon of music and entertainment. Prizes for the best costumes were also handed out in front of a huge crowd.

Partygoers were dressed in creative costumes from cartoon characters to fairies and mythical creatures for a series of parades through Torrox before a costume awards ceremony and music festival in the centre.

The first prize for group costumes went to a group entitled ‘Gold and honey’ whose vibrant costumes had taken inspiration from a beehive. A group dressed as hands also took home a prize as well as a series of duos and trios in vibrant costumes. The individual prizes went to ‘Dios Anubis’ dressed as the Egyptian God and ‘De Otra Planeta’ a lifelike alien costume.

Alongside the presentation, ‘The Crumbs’ brass band provided lively musical entertainment as well as Pop FM radio station who provided top tunes all afternoon.

Town Mayor, Óscar Medina thanked carnivalgoers for getting into the spirit saying “It’s you who make Torro Carnival bigger every single year”.