Painful mammograms could soon be a thing of the past

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 20 February 2023 • 8:47

Mammogram - Image Gorodnekoff / Shutterstock.com

Researchers at Sheffield Hallam University say that fingertip sweat tests could soon replace painful mammograms.

Professor Francese and his team concluded that the presence of breast cancer can be detected with 98 per cent accuracy through the protein contained in sweat.

The findings come after 15 years of work on crime scenes where fingerprints are obtained through a variety of methods including sweat left at the scene.

A report released over the weekend of February 19 said that the presence of cancer could be found simply by a person smudging their fingertips onto a sample plate. Although the test was only small and involved just 15 women, the researchers are confident that a larger one will provide the same results.

Once a larger trial has been completed, the new technique could be introduced saving millions of women a painful visit to the hospital for a mammogram.

Perhaps, more importantly, is that if the technology does work it will free up enormous resources within the NHS to conduct other forms of tests, as well as remove the post code lottery that sees some only tested every few years.

Researchers also hope that it will encourage more women to be tested with only 62.3 per cent of those invited for a mammogram in the UK actually turning up to be checked.

It will also resolve the issue of the UK being among the worst nations in the western world for undertaking mammograms, with most countries checking more regularly.

Professor Francese told The Sunday Times: “Looking at molecules that tell us the sex of the individual we bumped into some molecules — small proteins and peptides — that are also indicated as potential biomarkers of breast cancer.”

Professor Lynda Wyld, a lecturer at Sheffield University and a cancer surgeon at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, who also worked on the study added: “But the data that we have so far is very promising. If it’s validated and shown to work in further trials, it has huge potential.”

It is understood trials are also taking place to see if the technology can be used to detect other forms of cancer.

The research is hugely important not only in removing the need for painful mammograms but also for early detection and for increasing the numbers who are tested.

