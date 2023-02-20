By Anna Ellis • 20 February 2023 • 14:35
Spain recovers 24 high-end vehicles stolen in the United States. Image: Guardia Civil.
On Monday, February 20, the Guardia Civil confirmed that in an undercover operation code-named “American Stuff” the cars recovered held a market value amounting to €2M.
The investigators, in the context of the risk analysis carried out in the port of Algeciras during the last year, had detected an increase in the illicit traffic of high-end vehicles from the United States through containers.
As a result of the control, identification and inspection of containers destined for or in transit in Spain, which are carried out daily in the container terminal of the port of Algeciras, a phase of intensification of the services aimed at checking containers in transit which could be carrying stolen vehicles from the USA destined for African countries began at the beginning of the year.
The agents have been able to verify that the vehicles were stolen in the United States and have therefore been returned, to the authorities they are collaborating with in order to continue with the investigations.
