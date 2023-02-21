Almería airport records a 48 per cent increase in passenger traffic in year-on-year figures

By Betty Henderson • 21 February 2023 • 12:22

Almería airport continued on its pandemic recovery in January, recording an impressive increase in passengers since last year. Photo credit: Photograph by Mike Peel (www.mikepeel.net). / Wikimedia Commons

OFFICIALS in Almería announced the excellent data recorded in the city’s airport in January during a meeting on Friday, February 17.

Airport Manager, Ignacio Tejero met with regional government representative José María Martin where he explained that 25,565 passengers passed through Almería airport during the first month of the year. The figures show that Almería’s tourism industry remains on track on a pandemic recovery trajectory that began last year.

The figures represent a 48.3 per cent increase in passenger traffic through the airport compared with January 2022, reaching 74.8 per cent of pre-pandemic figures in January 2019. The officials attributed the great data to the continued emphasis of domestic and international travel and local tourism strategy.

The vast majority passengers in Almería airport travelled on commercial flights, at 25,300, 23.018 travelled to or from another Spanish destination, while another 2,282 travelled to or from international destinations.

In terms of flights, Almería airport handled a total of 788 air travel movements in January, a 65.9 per cent increase from January 2022, and 23 per cent more than in January 2019.