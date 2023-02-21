BREAKING: Multiple people dead after HUGE fire breaks out in Medley, Florida

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 15:46
A huge fire has broken out at a warehouse in Medley, Florida that fixes aluminium tanks and structures. The devastating blaze has reportedly left two people dead and at least three people injured.
🚨BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after fire in Medley, Florida – WSVN pic.twitter.com/UsGje7ShHe
— Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) February 21, 2023
The blaze near Okeechobee Road was responded to by fire rescue crews at around 8.30 am.
Local news outlet wsvn.com reported that the fire could have started by a spark when workers were using acetylene for welding, although this has not been confirmed.
More to follow…
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
