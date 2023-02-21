BREAKING: Multiple people dead after HUGE fire breaks out in Medley, Florida

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 February 2023 • 15:46

MULTIPLE people have died and more have been injured following a huge fire in Medley, Florida on Tuesday, February 21.

A huge fire has broken out at a warehouse in Medley, Florida that fixes aluminium tanks and structures. The devastating blaze has reportedly left two people dead and at least three people injured.

🚨BREAKING: 2 dead, 1 hospitalized after fire in Medley, Florida – WSVN pic.twitter.com/UsGje7ShHe — Breaking News (@NewsJunkieBreak) February 21, 2023

The blaze near Okeechobee Road was responded to by fire rescue crews at around 8.30 am.

Local news outlet wsvn.com reported that the fire could have started by a spark when workers were using acetylene for welding, although this has not been confirmed.

More to follow…

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.