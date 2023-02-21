By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 0:59
Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com
Tuesday, February 21 at 0:59am
As announced by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, at least three people died and at least 213 were injured after another powerful earthquake hit the Hatay region of southern Turkey on Monday, February 20.
One person was killed in each of Antakya, Defne and Samandag he detailed. According to AFAD, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, more buildings had collapsed.
#CANLI İçişleri Bakanı @suleymansoylu: Bu depremden sonra biri Antakya, biri Defne ve birisi de Samandağ ilçesinde olmak üzere 3 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetti, 213 yaralımız var. Antakya'da fayın bir bölümünün daha kırıldığının değerlendirilmesi var https://t.co/cW4doazYTi pic.twitter.com/WYRyEevIuo
— Akşam Gazetesi (@Aksam) February 20, 2023
#CANLI İçişleri Bakanı @suleymansoylu: Bu depremden sonra biri Antakya, biri Defne ve birisi de Samandağ ilçesinde olmak üzere 3 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetti, 213 yaralımız var. Antakya'da fayın bir bölümünün daha kırıldığının değerlendirilmesi var https://t.co/cW4doazYTi pic.twitter.com/WYRyEevIuo
— Akşam Gazetesi (@Aksam) February 20, 2023
Monday, February 20 at 7:21pm
A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale has shaken southern Turkey near the Mediterranean coast at 6:04pm this evening, Monday, February 20. This is the same region that suffered catastrophic damage just two weeks ago.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake’s epicentre at 3km from the city of Uzunbag, in the province of Hatay. According to Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency, the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in Hatay province, at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), as reported by Sky News.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 – 3 km WSW of Uzunbağ, Turkey https://t.co/gXZjur6vu0
— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 20, 2023
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.4 – 3 km WSW of Uzunbağ, Turkey https://t.co/gXZjur6vu0
— USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) February 20, 2023
Southern Turkey and northern Syria are still recovering from the previous massive tremors of 7.8 and then 7.7 magnitudes on February 6. More than 40,000 people are estimated to have lost their lives with around 345,000 apartments said to have been destroyed.
Footage uploaded onto social media by @ismailrojbayani shows the collapse of more buildings as a result of the tremor. This latest tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Israel and the Lebanon.
Hatay💔 #Hatay #turkey pic.twitter.com/nZS3rjcQ1P
— Ismail Rojbayani (@ismailrojbayani) February 20, 2023
Hatay💔 #Hatay #turkey pic.twitter.com/nZS3rjcQ1P
— Ismail Rojbayani (@ismailrojbayani) February 20, 2023
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has hit #Hatay province in #Turkey. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/eDieksHx7y
— Ismail Rojbayani (@ismailrojbayani) February 20, 2023
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake has hit #Hatay province in #Turkey. #TurkeyEarthquake pic.twitter.com/eDieksHx7y
Part 2 Now pic.twitter.com/ymL6yjugmL
— Ismail Rojbayani (@ismailrojbayani) February 20, 2023
Part 2 Now pic.twitter.com/ymL6yjugmL
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.