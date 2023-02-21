By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 0:59

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

Three people died after the Hatay region of southern Turkey was been hit by another powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

Tuesday, February 21 at 0:59am

As announced by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, at least three people died and at least 213 were injured after another powerful earthquake hit the Hatay region of southern Turkey on Monday, February 20.

One person was killed in each of Antakya, Defne and Samandag he detailed. According to AFAD, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, more buildings had collapsed.

#CANLI İçişleri Bakanı @suleymansoylu: Bu depremden sonra biri Antakya, biri Defne ve birisi de Samandağ ilçesinde olmak üzere 3 vatandaşımız hayatını kaybetti, 213 yaralımız var. Antakya'da fayın bir bölümünün daha kırıldığının değerlendirilmesi var https://t.co/cW4doazYTi pic.twitter.com/WYRyEevIuo — Akşam Gazetesi (@Aksam) February 20, 2023

Monday, February 20 at 7:21pm

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale has shaken southern Turkey near the Mediterranean coast at 6:04pm this evening, Monday, February 20. This is the same region that suffered catastrophic damage just two weeks ago.