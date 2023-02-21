BREAKING: Lancashire Police confirm body found in River Wyre was that of Nicola Bulley Close
By Chris King • 21 February 2023 • 0:59

Image of an earthquake being registered. Credit: Andrey VP/Shutterstock.com

Three people died after the Hatay region of southern Turkey was been hit by another powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

 

Tuesday, February 21 at 0:59am

As announced by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, at least three people died and at least 213 were injured after another powerful earthquake hit the Hatay region of southern Turkey on Monday, February 20.

One person was killed in each of Antakya, Defne and Samandag he detailed. According to AFAD, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, more buildings had collapsed.

Monday, February 20 at 7:21pm

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale has shaken southern Turkey near the Mediterranean coast at 6:04pm this evening, Monday, February 20. This is the same region that suffered catastrophic damage just two weeks ago.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded the earthquake’s epicentre at 3km from the city of Uzunbag, in the province of Hatay. According to Turkey’s AFAD disaster management agency, the earthquake was centred around the town of Defne in Hatay province, at a depth of 10km (6.2 miles), as reported by Sky News.

Southern Turkey and northern Syria are still recovering from the previous massive tremors of 7.8 and then 7.7 magnitudes on February 6. More than 40,000 people are estimated to have lost their lives with around 345,000 apartments said to have been destroyed.

Footage uploaded onto social media by @ismailrojbayani shows the collapse of more buildings as a result of the tremor. This latest tremor was reportedly felt as far away as Israel and the Lebanon.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

