Joseph Fiennes to play England Manager Gareth Southgate in new play

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 21 February 2023 • 13:32

Gareth Southgate - Image Belish / Shutterstock.com

England Manager Gareth Southgate is to be played by Joseph Fiennes in a new play that will cover his “quiet reform of the game.”

The play written by acclaimed playwright James Graham is titled “Dear England” a reference to an open letter written by Southgate to fans in 2021.

In the letter addressed to fans at the start of the delayed Euro 2020 final, he expressed hopes that no matter what happened supporters would look at the team and say they tried their best.

He said he hoped they would say: “Look. That’s the way to represent your country. That’s what England is about.

“That is what’s possible. If we can do that, it will be a summer to be proud of.”

England went on to lose against Italy, once again on penalties.

According to Sky News on Tuesday, February 21, the play kicks off with Southgate´s infamous penalty miss against German at Euro 96 and goes on to cover how Southgate has transformed the England team and the game they play.

The play will be staged at the National Theatre´s Olivier Theatre in London initially but could go on to appear elsewhere.

Advance information on the play says: “It’s time to change the game.”

It then goes on to say; “The country that gave the world football has since delivered a painful pattern of loss. Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

“With the worst track record for penalties in the world, Gareth Southgate knows he needs to open his mind and face up to the years of hurt to take team and country back to the promised land.”

The choice of Fiennes, the brother of James Bond actor Ralph Fiennes, has been lauded as an excellent choice to play Southgate.

We’re thrilled to share news for upcoming shows: – Dear England is a new play about the England men’s football team – The Crucible, directed by Lyndsey Turner, transfers to the West End – The Motive and the Cue extends its run by popular demand https://t.co/9GilQ3B4l0 pic.twitter.com/yDGyz63l5Q — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) February 21, 2023

Graham, whose play Best Of Enemies and Quiz about the Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? coughing scandal, saw that show being turned into a TV series back in 2020.

He believes the same could happen with Dear England, describing it as the “greatest thrill, if an intimidating responsibility” to tell Southgate´s story.

He added: “What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving.

“And I’m so grateful to be surrounded by some of British theatre’s most exciting creative talent to unite around this new show.”

Tickets for the new play Dear England which is about England Manager Gareth Southgate, go on sale to the public on March 9 with the play currently planned to run from June 10 to August 11.

