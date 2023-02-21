Pawsome animal sale to raise money to cover dog and cat rescue charity’s vet bills

By Betty Henderson • 21 February 2023 • 12:38

Next month’s charity sale follows on from a sale earlier in February which raised €400 for the animal rescue group. Photo credit: Dog & Cat Rescue - Almeria to UK (via Facebook)

AN international animal rescue organisation is preparing for a charity sale in Las Cabañuelas to raise much-needed funds for their work saving animals in the UK and Spain, in partnership with a cat neutering project.

A charity sale is being held in aid of Dog & Cat Rescue – Almeria to UK charity and Roquetas Stray Cat Neutering Project. The charities are hosting the sale event on Sunday, March 5 at the Vicar Market in Las Cabañuelas. The fair is set to take place from 9am to 2pm with a variety of interesting items and bargains to get your hands on!

Anyone that would like to donate items towards the sale can get in touch with the organisation via their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/dogcatrescue.almeria2uk

Dog & Cat Rescue – Almeria to UK charity links animal lovers in the UK up with an animal sanctuary in Almería which saves abandoned and abused dogs from the streets and the pound. The Roquetas Stray Cat Neutering Project works to prevent the spread of diseases between cats living in stray cat colonies in Roquetas del Mar.