Walkers are already warming up for Walkforlife Arboleas’ sponsored walk set to take the town by storm in April

By Betty Henderson • 21 February 2023 • 13:06

Walkforlife Arboleas is a popular walking fundraiser challenge held each year around May. Photo credit: Walkforlife Arboleas (via Facebook)

AFTER recently announcing a date for their 2023 walking challenge, a local cancer support fundraising event has received an outpouring of support from the public. Walkforlife Arboleas is set to take place on Saturday, April 29.

The event is a three or six kilometre sponsored walk covering a scenic route in the historic town of Arboleas and the surrounding countryside. Local residents have taken to Facebook in recent days to announce their participation in the walk, asking for sponsorship from friends and family.

Alongside the walk, organisers promise an exciting weekend of entertainment beginning at 6:30pm on Friday, April 28, before registration for the walk opens on Saturday afternoon ahead of a 5pm start. There will also be entertainment after the walk, including a dog show!

Sponsorship forms for the walk are available online on the organisation’s website: http://www.walk4lifearboleas.com/ or by emailing: [email protected]

Walkforlife Arboleas raises money to provide caring support for cancer sufferers and those who are affected by the disease living within a 25 kilometre radius of Arboleas.