Faeces in water closes UK beach for the whole of 2023

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 18:41

St Mary´s Bay Romney Marsh - Image Tom_Sanderson / Shutterstock.com

The Environment Agency has closed a Kent beach for the entire 2023 after faeces was found in the water along unsafe levels of bacteria.

St Mary’s Bay on Romney Marsh in Kent was issued the order on Wednesday, February 22 according to the Mirror with pollution cited as the probable cause.

A spokesperson for the agency said that if tests later in the year show the situation to have improved the beach could reopen. He added: “[We] will continue to work with its partners to fully investigate the reasons for the decline in bathing water quality at St Mary’s Bay.

“All agencies involved are working to identify, remove and reduce the sources of the pollution to ensure that the status of this bathing water improves.

“As part of our investigations, we are monitoring several potential sources of pollution including septic tanks, misconnections and potential sources of diffuse pollution.”

They also said water samples will be taken from the bay throughout the summer and if they improve the beach could re-open.

For some time now beaches across the south of England have been plagued by raw sewerage spills, some of which have resulted in popular beaches being closed during the high season. Water companies blame the weather for the problem saying that floods and excess rain are to blame for overflows.

Critics have, however, accused both the water companies and the government of failing to deal with the problem of effluent spills. Among the complaints are insufficient environment staff needed to monitor the situation and misguided government targets that result in water companies’ attentions being focussed elsewhere.

The beach that has been closed due to the presence of faeces in the water is just the latest in the UK, with more expected to be closed in the coming weeks and months.

