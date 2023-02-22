Former police federation chair faces gross misconduct hearing following sexual Assault claims

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 19:05

John Apter - Image Police Federation

John Apter, who is a former Chair of the UK Police Federation (POLFED) is facing a gross misconduct hearing after he was investigated following two sexual assault claims.

Suspended from his federation role and as a police officer for the Hampshire Constabulary, Apter is to face the misconduct hearing despite charges being dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

The CPS decided to drop the case prosecution thresholds had not been met with a statement issued saying: “We have carefully reviewed evidence relating to two allegations of sexual assault following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct [IOPC].

“The case failed to meet our legal test for a prosecution.

“The complainants have received a full explanation in writing and have been informed of the victims’ right to review.”

According to the BBC on Wednesday, February 22, the IOPC said it had found an “indication of gross misconduct”. It was the IPOC who originally referred the case to the CPS.

The IOPC said that it believed Apter may have breached police standards over authority and respect, equality and diversity and also conduct. They added that the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary would hold the misconduct hearing.

Apter, who continued to fulfil his full time role within the constabulary whilst chair for both the Hampshire and the national federation, was employed by the force for more than 30 years.

If the former police federation chair is found guilty of gross misconduct he will be dismissed by the constabulary as well as face other possible sanctions.

