UPDATE: Met police officer rapist mum says she reported him as a teenager

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 January 2023 • 7:55

07:44 (January 17) – David Carrick´s mother has spoken out after her son pleaded guilty to 24 counts of rape.

She said that she had raised concerns about him when he was a teenager and had reported him after a “serious allegation” was made against him.

Speaking to The Guardian the said her son had been “fairly normal” and had “done fairly well” at school but that he had brought “so many” girls home that she eventually stopped asking about them.

She added he “used to change them quite a lot”.

After reporting him she said: “He changed, he just sort of kept himself to himself and away from the family. And that’s when I had my two other children.

“I didn’t know this until recently, but my other son told me: ‘He’s a horrible man. He used to kick me on the back of the legs.’”

Carrick joined the army at the age of 19 having worked for a short while in a local supermarket, which his mum said she thought he did because he wanted to carry a weapon.

After leaving the army he joined the Metropolitan police where he was nicknamed “B*****d Dave” by his colleagues.

Mum Jean, who separated from Carrick’s father when he was a teenager, said that she hadn´t spoken to him for at least 15 years.

14:37 (January 16) – Met Police Officer David Carrick has pleaded guilty to 24 counts of rape committed against 12 women over an 18-year period.

The 48-year-old who appeared in court on Monday, January 16 pleaded guilty to 49 charges in total.

Assistant Commissioner Barbara Gray, the Met’s lead for professionalism, said Carrick’s offending was “unprecedented in policing.”

She went on to say that the force should have spotted Carrick who had come to their attention between 2000 and 2021 saying: “We should have spotted his pattern of abusive behaviour and because we didn’t, we missed opportunities to remove him from the organisation.

“We are truly sorry that being able to continue to use his role as a police officer may have prolonged the suffering of his victims.”

We condemn the appalling criminal actions of serving police officer David Carrick. Carrick has pleaded guilty to multiple rapes and serious sexual offences – he preyed on women over a period of many years, abusing his position as a police officer. 📰 | https://t.co/zTmLvPIOJL pic.twitter.com/P4saK9rFXK — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) January 16, 2023

An armed officer until he was suspended, Carrick is said to have committed the majority of the offences in Hertfordshire where he is a resident. He was suspended in 2021.

Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor, from Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said he expects even more victims to come forward.

The Met police officer who admits to 24 counts of rape has had his pay stopped and will now face an accelerated misconduct process.

