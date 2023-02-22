By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 21:59

Martin Schabel - Image National Police

Have you seen this man is the question the National Police are asking.

A request for assistance in finding Martin Schabel was made by the National Police on Wednesday, February 22.

The 50-year-old is wanted on drug trafficking charges and was last seen in the Levante area.

Anyone who has seen Schabel or who might know of his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police station, to call 091 or email [email protected]

