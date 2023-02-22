Have you seen this man?

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 22 February 2023 • 21:59
Martin Schabel - Image National Police
A request for assistance in finding Martin Schabel was made by the National Police on Wednesday, February 22.
The 50-year-old is wanted on drug trafficking charges and was last seen in the Levante area.
⚠️SE BUSCA⚠️
👉 Martin SCHABEL, #fugitivo de 50 años relacionado con los "Ángeles del Infierno", y conectado con un presunto delito de tráfico de #Drogas
👉 Podría encontrarse por la zona de #Levante
¿Tienes info?⤵️📩[email protected] 📞091#ENFAST#EUMostWanted pic.twitter.com/tw1svgYXIZ
— Policía Nacional (@policia) February 22, 2023
Anyone who has seen Schabel or who might know of his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police station, to call 091 or email [email protected]
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
