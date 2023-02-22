Saint David’s Day extravaganza to take place in Benalmádena courtesy of the Costa del Sol Welsh Society

By Betty Henderson • 22 February 2023 • 11:18

Members of Benalmádena’s Welsh community are raring to go for the town’s celebrations of Welsh patron saint, St. David. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Benalmádena

IT’S an unlikely match, but Benalmádena is preparing to celebrate the Welsh patron saint, St. David’s Day, with a packed programme of cultural events and family fun activities on Wednesday, March 1.

Benalmádena’s Plaza de la Mezquita will be transformed to a hub of Welsh activity for the afternoon of celebrations from 2pm until 8pm. And what’s more, revellers in Benalmádena will be spared the drizzly rainy weather of the Welsh countryside in the celebrations on the Costa del Sol.

The event has been organised by the Welsh Society on the Costa del Sol who regularly hold events to celebrate Welsh heritage and their unique culture. The group are planning a fabulous afternoon filled with musical entertainment and Welsh culinary delights, including Welsh cakes and other traditional dishes.

The Welsh Society have held celebrations every year for the past 13 years and have donated a staggering €20,000 to charity. This year’s event will raise money for the NGO Nakupenda Sana which works to relieve poverty in Africa.

More information about the event and the society itself can be found on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/thewelshsociety