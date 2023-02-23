By Imran Khan • 23 February 2023 • 9:55

BREAKING NEWS: Russian SU-24 bomber jet crashes in Belgorod Photo by Javarman Shutterstock.com

A Russian bomber jet has reportedly crashed in the Belgorod region of Russia

A Russian bomber jet has crashed in the region of Belgorod which is located in Western Russia.

According to Mail Online, The announcement of the crash was made by the regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, from the area located close to the Ukrainian border.

In a statement posted on the Telegram App Gladkov said, “A plane of the Ministry of Defence crashed in the Valuysky urban district. Now an investigation team and officials of the Ministry of Emergency Situations are working on the spot”.

The aircraft was a Sukhoi Su-24 jet, as explained by the regional governor, who added that the pilot successfully managed to eject before the crash.

Gladkov has also announced that the cause of the incident is presently under investigation.

