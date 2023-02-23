Former British breakfast TV host apologises to fans following social media blunder

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 15:22
Former British breakfast TV host issues apology to fans following social media blunder. Image: Fern Britton/Twitter
Former British breakfast TV host Fern Britton was forced to apologise to fans for a social media blunder she made on Thursday, February 23.
Taking to Twitter, the 65-year-old excitedly announced to fans that her upcoming book had a release date.
“Good morning all! The paperback of #TheGoodServant is out a week today!!!” the former Ready Steady Cook presenter wrote.
“Ready for Mother’s Day and Easter 😉 And I see that on Amazon the Hardback edition is £1 cheaper than the paperback will be so … fyi 😘”
Good morning all! The paperback of #TheGoodServant is out a week today!!! Ready for Mother’s Day and Easter 😉 And I see that on Amazon the Hardback edition is £1 cheaper than the paperback will be so … fyi 😘
— Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) February 23, 2023
Good morning all! The paperback of #TheGoodServant is out a week today!!! Ready for Mother’s Day and Easter 😉 And I see that on Amazon the Hardback edition is £1 cheaper than the paperback will be so … fyi 😘
— Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) February 23, 2023
However, around an hour later, Fern, who presented ITV’s This Morning programme from 1999 to 2009, revealed she had made a huge error and apologised to fans.
“ERROR!!! apologies,” the British author said.
“It is published on June 8 not next week 🫤 BUT I can reveal the cover next week. I was suffering from excitement interruptus 😂”
ERROR!!! apologies. It is published on June 8 not next week 🫤 BUT I can reveal the cover next week. I was suffering from excitement interruptus 😂 https://t.co/VX1zjQHMBy
— Fern Britton 💙 (@Fern_Britton) February 23, 2023
ERROR!!! apologies. It is published on June 8 not next week 🫤 BUT I can reveal the cover next week. I was suffering from excitement interruptus 😂 https://t.co/VX1zjQHMBy
Fans commented on the blunder.
“Only a month or two out, No problem 😉👍” one person lightheartedly joked.
Only a month or two out , No problem 😉👍
— Stan Egerton (@StanEgerton) February 23, 2023
Only a month or two out , No problem 😉👍
— Stan Egerton (@StanEgerton) February 23, 2023
While another person joked about her ‘excitement interruptus’, writing: “You can get cream for that now, Fern. 😉😂😂”
You can get cream for that now, Fern. 😉😂😂
— JonT 🏴 🇺🇦🎳 (@JonT300) February 23, 2023
You can get cream for that now, Fern. 😉😂😂
— JonT 🏴 🇺🇦🎳 (@JonT300) February 23, 2023
The British TV host has authored several novels, including New Beginnings (2011), A Seaside Affair (2014), The Newcomer (2019) and Daughters of Cornwall (2020).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.