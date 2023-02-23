Former British breakfast TV host apologises to fans following social media blunder

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 15:22

Former British breakfast TV host issues apology to fans following social media blunder. Image: Fern Britton/Twitter

A FORMER host of the British breakfast TV show ‘This Morning’ took to social media to apologise for a recent social media blunder.

Former British breakfast TV host Fern Britton was forced to apologise to fans for a social media blunder she made on Thursday, February 23.

Taking to Twitter, the 65-year-old excitedly announced to fans that her upcoming book had a release date.

“Good morning all! The paperback of #TheGoodServant is out a week today!!!” the former Ready Steady Cook presenter wrote.

“Ready for Mother’s Day and Easter 😉 And I see that on Amazon the Hardback edition is £1 cheaper than the paperback will be so … fyi 😘”

However, around an hour later, Fern, who presented ITV’s This Morning programme from 1999 to 2009, revealed she had made a huge error and apologised to fans.

“ERROR!!! apologies,” the British author said.

“It is published on June 8 not next week 🫤 BUT I can reveal the cover next week. I was suffering from excitement interruptus 😂”

