Former British breakfast TV host apologises to fans following social media blunder

By Matthew Roscoe • 23 February 2023 • 15:22

Former British breakfast TV host issues apology to fans following social media blunder. Image: Fern Britton/Twitter

A FORMER host of the British breakfast TV show ‘This Morning’ took to social media to apologise for a recent social media blunder.

Former British breakfast TV host Fern Britton was forced to apologise to fans for a social media blunder she made on Thursday, February 23.

Taking to Twitter, the 65-year-old excitedly announced to fans that her upcoming book had a release date.

“Good morning all! The paperback of #TheGoodServant is out a week today!!!” the former Ready Steady Cook presenter wrote.

“Ready for Mother’s Day and Easter 😉 And I see that on Amazon the Hardback edition is £1 cheaper than the paperback will be so … fyi 😘”

However, around an hour later, Fern, who presented ITV’s This Morning programme from 1999 to 2009, revealed she had made a huge error and apologised to fans.

“ERROR!!! apologies,” the British author said.

“It is published on June 8 not next week 🫤 BUT I can reveal the cover next week. I was suffering from excitement interruptus 😂”

Fans commented on the blunder.

“Only a month or two out, No problem 😉👍” one person lightheartedly joked.

While another person joked about her ‘excitement interruptus’, writing: “You can get cream for that now, Fern. 😉😂😂”

The British TV host has authored several novels, including New Beginnings (2011), A Seaside Affair (2014), The Newcomer (2019) and Daughters of Cornwall (2020).

Former British breakfast TV host issues apology to fans following social media blunder
Fern Britton arriving for the Strictly Come Dancing 2012 Launch – Image: Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

