Olive oil to be star of the show in new drinks line in Starbucks’ Italian locations

By Betty Henderson • 23 February 2023 • 11:43

Global coffee chain Starbucks has just 20 locations in Italy, but is rolling out a new drinks line featuring olive oil. Photo credit:Simone Ramella from Roma, Italy / Wikimedia Commons

ONE of the world’s most famous coffee chains, Starbucks announced a new line of drinks in its Italian locations on Wednesday, February 22. The new line of products has a uniquely Italian twist, they are infused with olive oil.

The coffee chain is launching several new drinks featuring the traditional Mediterranean ingredient in its new Oleato range. Drinks include a latte with olive oil, steamed with oat milk, an iced shaken espresso and a cold brew coffee featuring Patanna extra virgin oil blended with a vanilla cream foam.

Starbucks Chief Executive Howard Schultz spoke about the unconventional pairing as the company announced the news, talking of the olive oil’s “unexpected, velvety, buttery flavour” which “enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate”.

Shultz nodded to the unusual concept in an announcement made on the company’s website, saying, “Now, there’s going to be people who say, olive oil in coffee? But the proof is in the cup!”

The global coffee chain is thought to have made the decision to give its products a unique selling point in a tough market, which is dominated by traditional Italian cafes and family-run businesses.