Costa Blanca South NIBS: News in Brief from the Costa Blanca South

By Betty Henderson • 24 February 2023 • 12:28

Your weekly news briefing from the Costa Blanca South region. Photo credit: Werner Wilmes / Wikimedia Commons

Refugee haven

Data released on the anniversary of the war in Ukraine revealed that Torrevieja has accepted more than 6000 refugees in the last year. The Valencian Community has accepted the largest number of Ukrainian refugees in the country since the war began.

Furry friends

K9 animal rescue organisation is appealing for volunteers to join their enthusiastic teams in charity shops in La Marina and Almoradí. Donations for sale in the group’s charity shops or for the animals in their kennels are also gratefully accepted.

Easter fun

A local charity is inviting locals to sign up for a craft stall at an Easter Fair on Friday, April 7 at Kosy Korner in La Marina. To book a stall at the family fun fair, contact Brenda by phone: 634301070.

Dolphin death

Animal rescue authorities sprung into action when a dolphin’s body washed up on the shore in Torrevieja. The dolphin’s body was transferred to a veterinary centre in Valencia to determine the possible causes of death.

Suspected smuggling

Police in Orihuela dismantled a human trafficking ring after an operation which investigated a suspected operation to bring Algerian nationals to Spain. Five individuals were arrested on suspicion of trafficking 88 migrants to Spain, charging them €5000 each for the journey.

Agriculture aid

Authorities in Elche have announced a budget boost of €1 million for agriculturalists in the region. The funding has been released to help farmers struggling with the economic effects of the war in Ukraine including spiralling inflation harming sales.