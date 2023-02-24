BAFTA-winner lands lead role in darkly comic thriller on ITV

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 7:48

Wunmi Mosaku attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2022 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England - Image: Fred Duval/Shutterstock.com

A BAFTA-WINNER has landed the lead role in a darkly comic thriller that will air on ITV’s new channel, ITVX.

BAFTA-winning Wunmi Mosaku leads the cast of Passenger as filming commences on Northern Sister’s six-part darkly comic thriller for ITVX, the TV company announced. Filming has begun in Cornholme, North of Manchester.

“Written by debut screenwriter Andrew Buchan, who is best known for his acting roles on Broadchurch, The Honourable Woman, and Better, Passenger will be an ITVX premiere and will also air on ITV1,” ITV said.

“The drama will be available in BritBox international markets at a later date.”

As noted, Bafta-winning actress Wunmi Mosaku (Loki, Damilola, Our Loved Boy) will take the role of Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa and will star alongside David Threlfall (Shameless, Funny Woman) who plays Jim Bracknell.

ITV announced further cast members, including Daniel Ryan (The Bay) as Derek Jackson, Rowan Robinson (So Awkward) as Katie Wells, Barry Sloane (Six) as Eddie Wells, Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack) as Joanne Wells, and Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary, Rillington Place) as Kane Jackson.

Also featured will be Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt) as Jakub Makowski, Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street) as John Trowbridge, Matilda Freeman (Alma’s Not Normal) as Lilly Wells, Shervin Alenabi (Baghdad In My Shadow) as Mehmet Shah, Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife) as Ali Day and Arian Nik (The Bay) as Nish Chowdry.

The aforementioned characters “all of whom form the close-knit community that is sent spinning on its axis following a series of strange and unnatural crimes, in the small Northern village of Chadder Vale.”

The TV company said about the upcoming thriller: “After arriving there five years ago, Former Met Police Detective Riya Ajunwa has been searching for that ‘one big crime’, that one challenge that will make her feel alive again.

“Then one-night local girl, Katie Wells is mysteriously abducted. Her car is found abandoned and there are traces of blood on the seats. But the village barely has time to register Katie’s disappearance before she reappears the next day, safe and sound.”

It added: “The rest of the villagers ask few questions and life resumes as normal. But for Riya, a relative outsider to the Chadder Vale way of life, none of this sits right.

“As a series of strange happenings and increasingly horrific crimes start unfolding within the village, the residents start resorting to short-sighted theories and blaming outside influences.

“Riya fights hard to convince the villagers that all is not as it seems. And before long she is drawn into a universe unlike anything she has ever seen.”

