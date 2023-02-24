Elche’s tourism industry hits new off season heights with excellent tourism data during January

By Betty Henderson • 24 February 2023 • 16:41

Elche’s tourism industry has focussed on creating new experiences to welcome tourists back after the pandemic. Photo credit: Visit Elche (via Facebook)

THE latest data from the hospitality industry in Elche has shown the sector to be on an astronomical recovery path from the pandemic.

The Elche Association for Tourism (AETE) released its latest data on Friday, February 24 with hotels reaching 61.7 per cent of capacity during January. The figures are a 10.9 per cent improvement on data from January 2022 and a staggering 6.6 per cent improvement on pre-pandemic data from January 2020.

Tourist accommodation has also become more profitable in the last year with the average cost per hotel room per night rising to €60.40, nearly €10 more than in 2022. Accommodation in January did fall in cost compared to the previous month however, when the holiday season was in full swing.

Elche Airport also reported impressive figures with 795,148 passengers arriving in January, an increase of 68.1 per cent on January 2022, which is also a nearly two per cent increase on pre-pandemic data.

The figures have given the hospitality sector a necessary boost during the off-season, with further positive data projected for the spring.