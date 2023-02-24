Football representatives in Murcia launch city’s bid to be considered as venue in 2030 World Cup

By Betty Henderson • 24 February 2023 • 14:08

Murcia has a strong football-loving community and wants to move onto the international stage by hosting World Cup matches. Photo credit: Ayuntamiento de Murcia (via Facebook)

AS Spain and Portugal launch their bid to be considered as the venue for the 2030 World Cup alongside Ukraine, one city on the Costa Blanca wants a slice of the action. Authorities in Murcia are proposing their city as a venue for World Cup matches.

A national planning team is working on their proposal for the international sporting fixture which could include the city of Murcia as a venue after officials in the city announced their intentions to host matches on Tuesday, February 21.

Officials from Murcia Football Federation and regional sport authorities held a meeting with the Royal Spanish Football Federation where they presented a detailed proposal, pledging for Murcia to be considered along with Spain’s largest cities including Madrid and Barcelona.

Murcia Councillor for Tourism, Sports and Culture, Pedro García Rex explained “Murcia is faced with a unique opportunity to project itself to the international field in one of the most important sporting events”.

World Cup organiser Fifa recently released their timeframe for the selection of the venue for the 2030 World Cup with the requirements for venues set to be released in June.