Russia accuses Kyiv of preparing to invade the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR)

By Chris King • 24 February 2023 • 0:51

Image of the Transnistrian government building. Credit: Google maps - jesper

Kyiv is preparing to invade the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR) according to the Russian Ministry of Defence.

According to a post on the official Telegram channel of the Russian Ministry of Defence today, Thursday, February 23, Kyiv has stepped up preparations for an invasion of the Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR).



“As previously reported, this action of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be carried out in response to the alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria”, the ministry said in a statement.

It also clarified that the Russian Defence Ministry had recorded an “accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units” near the border of Ukraine and Transnistria. It also accused Kyiv of the deployment of artillery and the increase in flights of unmanned aircraft of Ukrainian forces in the area.

This aforementioned alleged provocation by the Ukrainian side poses a “direct threat” to Russian peacekeepers in Transnistria stressed the Ministry in its post. “The armed forces of the Russian Federation will adequately respond to the impending provocation”, it warned.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence stated that “in the near future, the Kyiv regime is preparing an armed provocation” against the PMR. According to the department, forces from the nationalist formation Azov will be involved in the operation, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Transnistria is an unrecognised breakaway state that is internationally recognised as a part of Moldova. It covers mainly the narrow strip of land between the Dniester river and the Moldova – Ukraine border.

