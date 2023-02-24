Sir Rod Stewart pays for patients’ scans and calls for support for the NHS

By Sarah Newton-John • 24 February 2023 • 15:12

SIR Rod Stewart pledged to pay for people’s medical scans during a Sky News phone-in last month about the issues facing the NHS.

Speaking on Friday, February 24 from an NHS mobile scanning unit in Essex, legendary singer-songwriter Sir Rod Stewart said: “If this is a big success, and I think it will be, I’d like to do it in Belfast, Dublin, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Manchester and just keep it going.

“I hope some other people follow me because I want to prove I am not all mouth and no trousers—and that’s why I’m here, to prove that I’ve followed through.” The singer, 77, is fully recovered after bouts with thyroid and prostate cancer.

The government is currently holding talks with nursing unions and junior doctors over pay and conditions. Sir Rod warned that the NHS needed support and he would not like the UK to change into the health system found in the United States —”When you go into an emergency, they say, ‘right, go through your documents’ and it’s unbelievable in America.”

Sir Rod also commented on the news of the day saying, “If I’m going to get political, I think we should send the Ukrainians our F-16s – that’s up to you, prime minister.

“I’ve been supporting them for years – I have a flag and I wear a blue and yellow suit for a song and dedicate it to them.

“And we feel very strongly about it because if the Ukrainians lose, it’s the end of civilization as we know it. You know, it’s all over F-16s”

