The wheel deal: Rotary Club Orihuela present local care home with 10 wheelchairs

By Betty Henderson • 24 February 2023 • 13:47

Rotary Club Orihuela present a local elderly people’s care home with ten wheelchairs to improve accessibility Photo credit: Rotary Club de Orihuela (via Facebook)

ROTARY Club Orihuela showed their community spirit with a generous donation of ten wheelchairs to their new partner, Residencia de Personas Dependientes de Orihuela elderly people’s care home.

Each of the ten wheelchairs costs around €1,200 and come with a range of state-of-the-art features to ensure comfort for each user and will make the home more accessible for residents with restricted mobility.

Representatives from the club met with the home’s managers on Wednesday, February 22 to announce their new initiative.Managers from the home accepted the wheelchairs with gratitude as the President of the Rotary Club, Adolfo Valero saying he hopes they will help in their objective to create a home for the elderly “free of any restraints”.

Centre Director, Carmen Sánchez, said that the wheelchairs will support the home in their goal of keeping up with technological advances and providing quality, personalised care for elderly people.

The head of Rotary Club España, Víctor Javier Elena added his thanks to the Orihuela group in demonstrating Rotary Club International’s values.