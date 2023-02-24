Man arrested after woman dies following cardiac arrest in Harwich, Essex

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 12:19

HARWICH, ESSEX, UK - AUGUST 12, 2018 - Image: Chris Lawrence Travel/Shutterstock.com

ESSEX Police announced on Friday, February 24 that following the launch of a police investigation, a woman in her late 30s died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Harwich.

Police in Essex revealed that a man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman, who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week.

Officers were called to Norway Crescent in Harwich, a town in Essex, England, and one of the Haven ports on the North Sea coast, at around 8:45 pm on Monday, February 20 following a call from the ambulance service about a woman in cardiac arrest.

An update from the police force confirmed that the woman in her late 30s, who was taken to hospital following the incident, sadly died on February 23.

“An investigation to establish the circumstances that lead to her unexpected death remains ongoing,” Essex Police said.