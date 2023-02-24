Man arrested after woman dies following cardiac arrest in Harwich, Essex

By Matthew Roscoe • 24 February 2023 • 12:19
Police in Essex revealed that a man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman, who suffered a cardiac arrest earlier this week.
Officers were called to Norway Crescent in Harwich, a town in Essex, England, and one of the Haven ports on the North Sea coast, at around 8:45 pm on Monday, February 20 following a call from the ambulance service about a woman in cardiac arrest.
An update from the police force confirmed that the woman in her late 30s, who was taken to hospital following the incident, sadly died on February 23.
“An investigation to establish the circumstances that lead to her unexpected death remains ongoing,” Essex Police said.
Detective Inspector Kev Hughes from Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: “I would like to extend my condolences to this woman’s family and friends at this difficult time.
“We continue to investigate what has happened, we are carrying out enquiries with local residents and medical professionals in order to provide answers to her family.
“A man has been arrested in connection with this and currently remains on bail. Until the facts surrounding this death are established, we continue to ask the public not to speculate.”
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
