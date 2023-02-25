Iran unveils ‘undetectable’ long-range cruise missile capable of hitting targets 1,650km away

By Chris King • 25 February 2023 • 21:33

Image of Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of Iran's IRGC, Credit: Wikipedia - By Tasnim News Agency, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=113892804

The new Paveh long-range cruise missile unveiled by Iran is ‘undetectable’, and is allegedly capable of hitting targets at a distance of up to 1,650km.

Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s (IRGC) aerospace force, announced today, Saturday, February 25, that the new ‘Paveh’ long-range cruise missile has been put into operation. This ‘undetectable’ weapon is allegedly capable of striking targets at a distance of up to 1,650km (1,025 miles).

“Our cruise missile with a range of 1,650km has been added to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s missile arsenal”, the general revealed. Paveh is named in remembrance of the Iranian forces martyred in the Kurdistan province, he stated.

As reported by Tasnim News, Hajizadeh was speaking on Iran’s state television at the time. He also reiterated his desire to eliminate former US president Donald Trump to avenge the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in 2020.

According to the Iranian general, this missile is only activated once it is 300km from its target. This would make it ‘undetectable’ to anti-missile systems he pointed out. In addition, the Paveh could reach a speed of up to Mach 13, which is the equivalent of 16,052km/h.

The IRGC commander maintained that with the advent of this missile, Iran “has destroyed the 70-year air dominance” of the United States. He warned that Tehran is now capable of hitting US ships “up to 2,000km away”, as reported by the aforementioned media.

Referring to the US missile attack that killed Soleimani in 2020, Hajizadeh assured: “If we wanted to kill a thousand Americans tonight, we could have killed them, but we are looking to kill Trump”. He added that they also seek the death of former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the senior military commanders who gave the order for the strike.

The British secret services reported on Saturday that Russia had exhausted its stockpile of Iranian drones and would already be looking for ways to replenish these devices. “There have been no reports of Iranian suicide drone strikes in Ukraine since February 15, 2023,” the British Ministry of Defence said in a statement published on Twitter.

In addition, the report noted that at least 24 Iranian Shahed-136 drones had been shot down between the end of January and the beginning of February. To this total should be added to the ‘dozens’ of such devices shot down in the first days of the year it added.

“This lack of drone use indicates that Russia has probably run out of reserves. Russia will probably want to resupply”, it noted.

London acknowledged that: “these weapons do not have a good target destruction coefficient, but Russia surely sees them as useful decoys that can distract Ukrainian anti-aircraft defences from the much more effective Russian cruise missiles”.

