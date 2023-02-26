By Chris King • 26 February 2023 • 1:49

SWAT teams respond to shots fired at Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida

SWAT teams and police units have responded to reports of shots being fired at the Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida.

A large police presence is attending the Dadeland Mall in Miami, Florida this afternoon. SWAT teams and police units have responded to reports of shots being fired in the building.

According to online reports, more than one dozen law enforcement agencies are currently at the scene. It must be stressed that they have not confirmed the presence of an active shooter at this time. Members of the public have been instructed to avoid the shopping centre as there is an active threat, as reported by snbc.com.

