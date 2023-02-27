BREAKING: Vocal Putin critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 8:43

Vocal Putin critic and Russian political scientist, Gleb Pavlovsky, has died at the age of 71, as reported on Monday, February 27.

Pavlovsky was fired from his job at the Kremlin in 2011, where he was something of a pro-Russian spin doctor, for famously backing Dmitry Medvedev to stay in his role instead of supporting the appointment of Vladimir Putin.

He worked for Putin from 2000-2011 before becoming a loud critic of the current Russian President.

Gleb Pavlovsky has died at 71 – a presidential adviser to Putin during his first two terms, he left the inner circle in 2012 as the Kremlin’s repressive course was set @EBU_HQ interviewed him in October last year, he warned Putin had lost control in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/s2jFRytSC9 — kate de pury (@katedepury) February 27, 2023

On February 24, 2022, the day Putin began the war, the Russian political scientist said: “Putin’s used to being lucky. That’s very dangerous for a gambler, because he starts believing fate is on his side.

“When you play Russian roulette, you feel that God is on your side until the shot rings out.”

Local media outlet Vedomosti reported that the co-founder of the Foundation for Effective Politics and one of the ideologues of the Kremlin’s internal political bloc under Vladislav Surkov died on the night of February 27 after a serious illness.

Political scientist Gleb Pavlovsky – for many years Western media's favorite anti-Kremlin talking head in Moscow – has died. He was 71 years old. A former Soviet dissident, he worked for Putin from 2000-2011, before going over to the opposition, and becoming a loud critic. pic.twitter.com/KIoXGkscZg — Russia Unplugged (@UnpluggedRus) February 27, 2023

Pavlovsky presented a weekly news show “Real Politics” on Russian TV from 2005 to 2008.

People paid tribute to the Putin critic on social media.

Journalist Kevin Rothrock wrote on Twitter: “RIP, Gleb Pavlovsky.”

RIP, Gleb Pavlovsky. — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) February 27, 2023

