Howell Dominates LIV Golf Season Opener with epic win in Mexico

By Betty Henderson • 27 February 2023 • 16:36

Charles Howell III shares a special moment with family as he lifts the trophy in the season-opening LIV Golf tournament in Mexico. Photo credit: LIV Golf (via Facebook)

Charles Howell III claimed his first LIV Golf title in impressive style, with a stunning final-round score of eight-under-par 63 to finish 16 under at the season-opening Mayakoba event in Mexico on Sunday, February 26.

The LIV Golf series features 14 events which combined are worth a whopping €380 million. The tournament’s team format added an extra layer of excitement, with Howell playing alongside former US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and India’s Anirban Lahiri to secure the team event victory for Crushers GC.

Speaking after his victory, Howell explained, “I had a lot of experience here. I think having played it in the wind for so many years helped a little bit”.

With the first event of the season providing plenty of thrills and excitement, golf fans around the world are eagerly anticipating the second LIV Golf event later in March in Arizona.