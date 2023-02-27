Paella party in Huércal Overa as community came together for early Día de Andalucía celebration

By Betty Henderson • 27 February 2023 • 13:59

THE community in Huércal Overa celebrated the regional day, Día de Andalucía, a few days early with a giant street paella party on Sunday, February 26.

The paella party was a chance for people to come together and share a meal, as well as to celebrate the culture and traditions of Andalucía. The event was organised by the neighbourhood group, La Asociación de Vecinos de Úrcal to celebrate Andalucía and was open to all.

The preparation of the paella was a communal effort, with everyone pitching in to chop vegetables, clean seafood, and stir the rice. The paellas was cooked in giant pans over open flames, ensuring there was enough for all.

The finished dish was a sight to behold. Golden rice was topped with an array of colorful ingredients, including seafood, red peppers and green beans.People gathered around the huge pans, armed with spoons and forks, before digging in.

As the meal came to a close, people lingered around to chat, savouring the last few bites of the paella and enjoying each other’s company.