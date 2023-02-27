By Matthew Roscoe • 27 February 2023 • 11:29

Hit reality entertainment show to return for second series on BBC. Image: BBC/Official

A HIT reality entertainment show is set to return for a second series on the BBC, as reported on Monday, February 27.

Hit reality entertainment show ‘The Traitors’ will be returning for a second series on the BBC, it has been confirmed.

“The Traitors has now had 34M views on BBC iPlayer, and is the biggest brand-new entertainment launch for the BBC in 2 years,” the British Broadcasting Corporation announced.

“The Traitors was the biggest new series for young audiences across all BBC titles last year, and the highest rating new entertainment series on the BBC since at least 2017 for young audiences.”

The Traitors is a “nail-biting psychological reality competition where 22 strangers play the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust, in the hope of winning up to £120,000,” according to the Beeb.

The show is hosted by English television presenter and Strictly Come Dancing host, Claudia Winkleman.

Speaking about a second series of the reality entertainment show being commissioned, Claudia Winkleman, 51, said: “I can’t wait to go back to the castle to watch people play the greatest game on television. I’m knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.”

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Last year’s ambitious and bingeable hit The Traitors with Claudia Winkleman is coming back with the brilliant team at Studio Lambert set to bring viewers another magnificent series full of drama and suspense.

“We can certainly expect even more deceit and psychological games for the Traitors and Faithfuls.”

Stephen Lambert, CEO of Studio Lambert, said: “We were delighted so many viewers of BBC One and BBC iPlayer loved the first season. They told us they enjoyed the drama and entertainment of watching our players judge each other, often leaping to false conclusions, but also forming alliances and real friendships.

“We’re excited to be making a second season with Claudia as together we build on the success of the first.”

