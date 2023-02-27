The ultimate grapple: Progress Academia’s Chris Birchall gains his Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

By Betty Henderson • 27 February 2023 • 15:01

Chris Birchall proudly poses with his Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, which he recently received after years of hard work and dedication. Photo credit: Chris Birchall (via WhatsApp)

CHRIS Birchall, the head coach and owner at Progress Academia in Torrox, has been awarded his Black Belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, marking an incredible achievement after years of dedication to the sport.

Birchall proudly received his Black Belt from his mentor Steve Campbell, during a ceremony in Manchester in the UK on Sunday, February 19. Campbell himself received his belts from Carlos Gracie Junior, the son of the founder of the sport, in Rio de Janeiro.

Birchall’s journey began in 2009, when Brazilian Jiu Jitsu was barely known in the UK, but he quickly fell in love with the art and its effectiveness as a martial art. Over the years, Birchall has trained relentlessly, honing his skills through practice, live sparring, and instruction from Campbell.

Now, his dedication and hard work have paid off, as he becomes the first and only Black Belt in his area, and one of the few in Spain. This achievement not only represents his personal accomplishment but also reflects the quality of instruction and training provided by Progress Academia.

The popularity of Brazilian Jiu Jitsu has exploded over the years, which Birchall attributes to the effectiveness of the sport and the fun and camaraderie that comes with training. Birchall offers a range of classes at Progress Academia.