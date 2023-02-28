BREAKING: French Football Federation President Noel Le Graet resigns following accusations of sexual harassment

By Matthew Roscoe • 28 February 2023 • 10:56

Noel Le Graet has resigned as President of the French Football Federation (FFF), according to reports from France on Tuesday, February 28.

The news comes after the 81-year-old was recently accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour, something the French businessman has denied.

Back in January, he was suspended as FFF head due to the investigation and a report from the French General Inspectorate of Education, Sport and Research earlier this month recommended that Le Graet should not return to the role because his “behavioural excesses are incompatible with the exercise of his functions”.

This was supported by France’s Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, who is quoted as saying the French football chief “no longer has the legitimacy to administer and represent French football”.

