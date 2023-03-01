Five Premier League stars selected in FIFA World XI

The team was chosen with votes from fellow players based on performances between 8 August 2021 and 18 December 2022, with the line-up being revealed during FIFA’s ceremony on Monday, February 27.

It is the second year in a row that five Premier League stars have been named in the team.

This year’s chosen few are Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro and Manchester City trio Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Joao Cancelo, the latter currently on loan at Bayern Munich.

“Any time your fellow professionals vote to recognise your ability, it means so much,” said De Bruyne. “To be in this World XI for the third year in a row really is fantastic and truly humbling.”

Haaland has been named in the team for a second successive year.

There was a further delight for another Premier League player as Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won The Best FIFA Men’s Goalkeeper Award.