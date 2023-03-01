Jeremy Clarkson axed as ITV host following Meghan Markle comments

The journalist and former Top Gear presenter caused uproar after writing that he dreamt of the day when Meghan was “made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

In his column for The Sun, on December 17, with regards to Meghan Markle, Clarkson wrote: “I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.”

Adding: “At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant ‘Shame!’ and throw lumps of excrement at her.”

The Sun later said it regretted the publication of the column, while Clarkson said he was “horrified to have caused so much hurt”. The former Top Gear presenter then sent an apology to Meghan Markle who appeared to be unaccepting as a spokesperson branded the apology as “nothing more than a PR stunt”.

On hearing the news Twitter users have been quick to take to social media. One tweeted: “Jeremy Clarkson has been axed from who wants to be a millionaire following his Meghan Markle comments – he was reportedly forced out by the same boss who pushed out piers for telling the truth.”

Jeremy clarkson has been axed from who wants to be a millionaire following his Meghan markle comments – he was reportedly forced out by the same boss who pushed out piers for telling the truth pic.twitter.com/nMcpVOLfZB — Sophie Corcoran (@sophielouisecc) March 1, 2023

Another said: “Mailonline says ITV’s CEO Dame Carolyn McCall is to fire Jeremy Clarkson from Who Wants to be a Millionaire following his column attack on Meghan Markle. A dreadful response from a dreadful exec who has halved the share price but doubled her pay. The sooner she’s fired the better.”