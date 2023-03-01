By Anna Ellis • 01 March 2023 • 14:11
LIV Golf confirms full 12-team field for 2023 season. Image: Monton Tiemrak / Shutterstock.com.
“In less than a year, LIV Golf has reinvigorated the professional game and laid the foundation for the sport’s future. In 2023, the LIV Golf League comes to life,” said Greg Norman, LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner.
“The most popular sports in the world are team sports, and our league format has already begun to build connections with new audiences around the globe.”
Major champions, current and future Hall of Famers, and up-and-coming stars are all committed to creating this new platform for world-class competition as the sport evolves for the next generation, he added.
More than a quarter (13) of the league’s field are major champions, with 24 major victories among them.
The field of 48 represents 16 different nations, includes 18 Olympians, and has made 125 combined appearances in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, with more than half of the league having competed in the biennial team events.
