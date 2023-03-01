Magic of Mijas: Charity talk to bring Mijas’ rich history to U3A in Los Boliches on Friday, March 31

By Betty Henderson • 01 March 2023 • 13:51

Guests at a U3A talk are set to learn about the secrets of Mijas’ beautiful narrow streets. Photo credit: Mijas Walking Tours For Charity (via Facebook)

ALAN Boardman, the host of Mijas Walking Tours, is preparing to give an intriguing talk at the U3A on Frdiay, March 31 from 11am. The talk will cover a wide range of interesting information featured in Alan’s popular walking tours for charity on the history of the mountainside town.

For those who are unable to take the three-hour walking tour, this two hour talk and slide presentation promises to be a fantastic alternative. Guests will be taken on a captivating journey through the historical and cultural development of Mijas and the Costa del Sol as a whole, discovering the enchanting village’s chequered past and how it has changed since the arrival of international tourism.

With stories and insights that are not widely known, guests will also learn about ancient craftwork that is still practised to this day in the town. The presentation will be both entertaining and informative, giving attendees the chance to ask questions and enjoy refreshments.

The presentation will take place at St. Andrew’s Church in Los Boliches, and all donations and entry fees of €5 will go towards childrens’ cancer charity, Fundación Olivares. All are welcome to attend.