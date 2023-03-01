By Imran Khan • 01 March 2023 • 10:35

WEATHER: Spain's Met Office says this date will see the end of freezing Storm Juliette. Photo by Kate Isaeva Shutterstock.com

More snowfall and frost forecasted in Spain as Storm Juliette will continue to bring freezing temperatures across Spain

The alerts for snowfall, cold, and waves continue this Wednesday, March 1, as Storm Juliette bring freezing temperatures in Spain until next week

According to the Spanish state meteorological agency AEMET, the warning for snowfall will be limited to Asturias, Cantabria, León, Palencia, Zamora, Navarra, Álava, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya, where there will be a risk of accumulation of up to 5 centimetres.

AEMET also said that all the autonomous communities except the Canary Islands and the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla will be at risk (yellow warning) or significant risk (orange) this Wednesday due to snowfall, intense cold or strong waves.

As per El Confidencial, low minimum temperatures of up to -10 degrees Celsius will be recorded in the areas of Lérida, Teruel, Guadalajara, Cuenca, Ávila, Segovia, Soria, Zamora with an orange warning.

An orange warning has been issued for the regions of Orense, Asturias, Cantabria, the rest of the provinces from Castilla y León, Huesca, Zaragoza, Navarra, La Rioja, Córdoba, Huelva, Seville, Ciudad Real, Cuenca, Gerona, Cáceres, Badajoz, Madrid, Murcia, Alicante and Valencia.

AEMET says the temperatures in these areas can drop from -1 to –8 Celsius.

In Asturias, Cantabria, León, Palencia, Zamora, Navarra, Álava, Guipúzcoa, Vizcaya, there will be a risk of accumulation of up to 5 centimeters of snow from 500 to 800 meters depending on the area.

A yellow warning has been issued regarding high winds in Girona, Tarragona and orange in Mallorca, Menorca, where waves of up to 12 meters high can be expected.

There will be snowfall in areas of the northwest of the peninsula and widespread frost in the interior of the peninsula, which will be more intense in the Pyrenees.

Intervals of strong wind in Ampurdán and the eastern Balearic Islands have also been forcasted.

The first day of March will be marked by cloudy skies in the north of Galicia, the Cantabrian area, north of the northern plateau, the Balearic Islands, with rainfall and cloudy intervals in the rest of the northern half of the peninsula.

“The snowfalls will start from 100 to 400 meters in the north of the Peninsula; from 200 to 600 meters in the rest of the Peninsula, and from 700 to 1,000 meters in the Balearic Islands”, said AEMET.

AEMET also stated that the lower temperatures due to Storm Juliette will last until next week.

___________________________________________________________

