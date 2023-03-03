Can Big Eyes Coin gain greater popularity than Ethereum and Bitcoin?

By EWN • 03 March 2023 • 11:15

There are many new coins on the crypto market, each with its proposed application. Cryptocurrencies are exciting new technologies that are transforming our economic system. Big Eyes Coin (BIG)– a new cat themed meme coin is gaining popularity all over the crypto world. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) are the oldest and most popular crypto stocks in the emerging field of blockchain development.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Trending Meme Coin!

Big Eyes Coin (BIG), the trending meme coin that has gained popularity within a short span of time. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has successfully captured the attention of crypto enthusiasts and investors alike with its impressive presale performance. Having successfully crossed over $31 million presale. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a unique, community-based, cat themed, PoS meme coin. The project seeks to boost user adoption and profitability in the DeFI ecosystem.

The blockchain ecosystem of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will promote growth, development and wealth creation by offering community members unique learning and earning opportunities. This proof-of-stake cryptocurrency uses less energy, which reduces its carbon footprint. Big Eyes Coin aims to keep 5% of its assets in a charity wallet, contributing to organisations that support our ocean. The growth of its NFT value will boost the value of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and provide funding for value-enhancing initiatives, such as the token burn and liquid pool acquisition. Only a few months since making its entry into the crypto market, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has already attracted the enthusiasm of many crypto investors.

The introduction of Loot Boxes is the latest incentives investors of the project are offered. With the loot boxes, buyers will always have a chance to win a token supply with what they spent if not too much, much more; with the highest possible prize being worth $100k, an insane amount. The addictive fun these loot boxes will have on the community is just another example of the unlimited enjoyability this project creates on the top of its profitability.

Bitcoin (BTC): The First and Greatest Cryptocurrency!

Bitcoin was the first and foremost cryptocurrency traded in the crypto market. Bitcoin (BTC) is basically a cryptocurrency, a virtual currency designed to act as money and a form of payment outside the control of any one person, group, or entity. Bitcoin was launched in 2009, the price of bitcoin has been on a rollercoaster. Bitcoin has emerged as the most intriguing trading opportunity in more than a decade. The coin’s value has risen from $0 to $0.40, then to $1 after a few months, and then in 2011, it went to $8 before reaching $30 in the same year.2021 was probably the most successful year for Bitcoin investors as the coin rose to an all-time high of $68,789 before the great crash that saw the coin lose value and end at its current price.

Ethereum (ETH) – Kill Zone Coin

Ethereum (ETH) is one among the oldest and most popular cryptocurrency in the crypto world. Ethereum is basically a technology for building apps and organisations, holding assets, transacting and communicating without being controlled by a central authority. Ethereum has its own cryptocurrency, which is used to pay for certain activities on the Ethereum network.

The Ethereum (ETH) ecosystem is even bigger, boasting thousands of decentralized applications and an ever-growing ecosystem of developers. The network recently moved to proof of stake, meaning it is more energy efficient and secure.

This is all while Big Eyes is still in presale, which is what makes Big Eyes Coin’s chances of becoming the next huge entity once it launches so plausible.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the newest coin hoping to achieve success in the meme coin space. With its fast moving presale, Big Eyes Coin shows potential for future success and big returns for investors.

WARNING: The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

AVISO IMPORTANTE: La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido