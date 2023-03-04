By Chris King • 04 March 2023 • 2:29

Three children dead and two injured after mass stabbing attack in Italy, Texas

A mass stabbing incident in the Texas town of Italy in Ellis County has left three children dead and another two hospitalised.

A mass stabbing incident at a home in the Texas town of Italy in Ellis County on Friday, March 3, left three children dead. As reported by the police, two other kids were reported to have been found injured and they were subsequently airlifted to a hospital.

The incident occurred at a property located on South Harris Street. Police units responded to an emergency call at around 4pm, and, on arrival, located the three deceased children. Video footage and images uploaded onto social media show a large police presence outside the property, as reported by Ellis County Sheriff’s Office on its official Facebook page.

According to a police spokesperson, they responded after being alerted by neighbours to the sound of screams at the residential property. Although no official statement has been released yet, it is believed that the event could have been an attempted murder-suicide.

Unconfirmed online reports suggest that the mother of the children had some sort of a breakdown and possibly attacked her kids. The home is located opposite a primary school in the town. A full investigation is said to have been initiated involving officers from both Millford and Italy police forces, along with state troopers.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.