One Million Worth of BIG in the New Big Eyes Coin Loot Box. Rivals Shiba Inu and Dogecoin think they are barking mad

As a nipper, I remember swashbuckling pirates with large hats and feathers; loot was their motto, a code of honor written in gold. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has followed in the footsteps of these treasure hunters by releasing yet another loot box, and this time you could win $1,000,000 in BIG. The new loot release marks a fourth tier in the Big Eyes Coin Loot Box series, with presales hitting over $30m. I can see why they are approaching their $51m launch target.

In this article, we’re going to discuss the new top-tier box “Excali-Paw Master Chest” in more detail and also how Big Eyes Coin is getting along. We’ll also compare the current comparison between Shiba Inu and Dogecoin. What does the future look like for these two established meme coins? Also, can they handle the new pace set by the kitty cat meme-coin presale stars?

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu dancing the Meme-coin Foxtrot.

If you come across meme coins, Dogecoin is generally the first concept you’ll hear about. The Doggy altcoin was developed in 2013 as a joke, I often go for puns, but these peeps created a genre. The doggy meme coin went on to achieve great success through an unlimited native coin structure; in contrast to Bitcoins (BTC) capped stable approach, investors flocked to grab a dogecoin.

Shibu Inu was born as an alternative to Dogecoin, a hunter dog with one aim: to destroy Dogecoin. Shibu Inu did such a great job that it was named “the dogecoin killer” by industry professionals. If you read its “Woof Paper,” you’ll learn about its SHIB army and how they plan to own the industry!

But how do they compare now, and what will the future look like for these two wily old dogs? Dogecoin’s price has steadily risen over the past few weeks, but the market has seen a general uplift, so this can be deceiving. Trading at $ 0.082 in early February, then rising to $0.090 in mid-February, the price fell back to $0.082 by the end of February. If you invest in Dogecoin, forecasts suggest that the meme-coin trend is up.

Shiba Inu is less steady due to losses being the significant marker for March forecasts. SHIBS strength index fell from 70-plus to below 50 in just a few weeks; if this continues, the SHIB may continue to fall as we head into spring. There are a few hopeful points for the Shiba Inu camp; some feel this could create beneficial market interest, with the Shibarium Beta launching in late February.

Big Eyes Coin: The Pirate Cat!

Who needs a treasure map when you have loot boxes? I’d probably quite like a treasure map. However, if you’re interested in making great returns on investment (ROI), the Big Eyes Coin collective has offered a brand new loot box. If you invest $9,999 into the new “Excali-Paw Master Chest,” you’ll have a chance of receiving up to $1,000,000 in BIG.

Thanks to this new loot box buzz, there has been quite a stir in the crypto markets; the Big Eyes Coin presale has smashed past $30m. Now in the 12th phase of its presale, the cat theme meme-coin is well on the way to reaching its $51m launch target. It’s no wonder that investors are calling for the Big Eyes Coin, as they are an eco-friendly and charity-focused bunch.

Another reason for the young altcoin’s success has been its new proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, a great way to reward participants within its community. The Big Eyes ethos aims to create a secure and prosperous society; they also love sending adorable memes around. If you love cats and money, get down to Big Eyes Coin.

Also, if you’d like to give any other Big Eyes Coin loot boxes a go, they have three tiers. ‘The Cute Box’ is valued at $100 with a chance to win $5k BIG. You could open ‘The Kitty Vault’ for $500 with a $24 BIG up for Grabs. You might think about buying the Super Saiyan Box, costing you $1000 with a chance of getting $100k of BIG. Whichever box you choose, I wish you the best of luck!

